Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Saturday questioned the BJP's intentions behind its proposed delimitation exercise, alleging that it could undermine democracy and affect the state's fair representation in Parliament.

"Is the BJP's proposed delimitation exercise intended to strengthen democracy or to help the party remain in power by undermining it?" Satheesan asked in a post on X.

He said delimitation was not merely about a proposed 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats but also concerned federalism, equitable representation and the democratic rights of people in states like Keralam.

"For Keralam, it is about federalism, fair representation, the democratic rights of our people and recognition of our achievements in human development," he said.

Referring to the concerns raised by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Satheesan said the issues warranted answers and called for safeguarding the state's interests in the exercise. He also stressed that women's reservation should not be delayed. "The voice of every Malayali deserves to be heard, and Keralam's rightful place in India's federal democracy must be protected," he said.

Is the BJP's proposed delimitation exercise intended to strengthen democracy or to help the party remain in power by undermining it? Delimitation is not merely about a proposed 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats. For Keralam, it is about federalism, fair representation, the democratic rights of our people and recognition of our achievements in human development. The serious concerns raised by the Leader of the Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, demand answers. Women's reservation must not be delayed. The voice of every Malayali deserves to be heard, and Keralam's rightful place in India's federal democracy must be protected. @RahulGandhi @INCIndia @INCKerala #VDSatheesan — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) November 28, 2026

The Centre is set to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on November 30 to roll out one-third reservation for women by increasing each state and Union territory's seat allocation in the House and the strength of their legislative assemblies by 50 per cent, apart from freezing the revised allocations and boundaries until 2051.

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, slated for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to raise the House's maximum strength to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories. It also proposes to raise the ceiling on the size of a state Assembly from 500 to 650.