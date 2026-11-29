Thiruvananthapuram: Students permanently residing in Keralam will see their share of seats in private universities cut from 40 per cent to 25 per cent in each academic programme under the proposed new Private Universities Bill, which also relaxes investment and land requirements for the promoters.

Children of expatriate Malayalis will also be eligible for seats under the 25 per cent quota. In addition, private universities must reserve at least 15 per cent of seats for Scheduled Caste students and 5 per cent for Scheduled Tribe students in each programme. The governing council will decide on fee concessions and scholarships for these students.

The Bill also allows the government to allot or lease up to 20 acres of government 'puramboke' land for setting up private universities.

Also Read Kerala Knowledge Valley gets legislative push; to be part of Private Universities Bill

Unlike the Bill passed by the previous LDF government, which was confined to facilitating the establishment of private universities, the new legislation seeks to bring the Kerala Knowledge Valley Development Authority, foreign university campuses, and industrial and investment zones under a common framework.

What the new Bill proposes (provisions in the previous Bill in brackets)