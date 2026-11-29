Perambra: The Marakkadi stream witnessed another episode of sudden water discolouration yesterday evening, this time turning a milky white. The change occurred shortly after 4.30 pm. and lasted for approximately an hour before the water gradually returned to its normal state.

The discoloured water was observed flowing from a drain beneath a culvert near the open-air auditorium, adjacent to the Perambra market. Notably, the stream water on the opposite side of the road remained clear and unaffected throughout the incident.

Local residents suspect that the discolouration was caused by effluents or discarded materials discharged from commercial establishments operating nearby.

This marks the third such occurrence in recent months. The stream’s water had previously turned black two months ago and red last month. In all three instances, the discolouration persisted for only about an hour.

Residents stated that although they promptly notified the Health Department about the incident, officials failed to visit the site or collect water samples for laboratory testing.