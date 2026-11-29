Kollam: The Chemmanmukku bridge continues to be cloaked in darkness. With electric poles and street lamps standing as little more than decorative fixtures, local residents face an agonizingly long wait for proper illumination.

The darkness also engulfs the three-way intersection branching out from Chemmanmukku Junction toward Kadappakada and Karbala Junction. Across the entire stretch, the only source of light is a solitary bulb mounted near the City Corporation’s surveillance camera on the bridge.

Venturing out here after dark has become a terrifying ordeal. Pedestrians are forced to blindly grope their way along the footpaths, relying solely on the passing glare of vehicular headlights. To make matters worse, poor visibility has turned the area into an accident hotspot.

Despite repeated pleas from commuters and locals demanding that the streetlights be turned on without delay, their calls have fallen on deaf ears. Public outrage is now mounting against the Corporation for turning a blind eye to an issue requiring urgent, life-saving intervention.