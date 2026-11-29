Panamaram: With barely two months remaining before the pepper harvest, farmers in Panamaram panchayat are facing a severe setback due to a rapid outbreak of a slow wilt disease (yellowing) across local plantations.

The disease is spreading swiftly across the panchayat, with areas such as Echome, Compressionmukku, Malankara, and Nadavayal being the hardest hit.

Infected vines are showing signs of severe distress: leaves turn yellow and dry up, stems blacken, and immature berries turn hollow before dropping prematurely. While the initial symptoms were observed following the monsoon season, the infection has begun spreading rapidly from vine to vine in recent days.

The disease, caused by a fungal infection, begins with the yellowing of foliage, the early stage of slow wilt. As the condition worsens, the leaves and spikes shed, and the nodes and growing tips of the vines wither and die back. Farmers note that pale yellow leaves, extensive defoliation, spike shedding, and terminal dieback of the vines are the primary indicators of the infection.

Although farmers plant new pepper saplings every year, the district has witnessed a steady decline in pepper production over the past two decades. Pre-harvest crop loss caused by recurring plant diseases, compounded by wildlife conflict, remains the primary driver of this downturn.

Faced with mounting losses, local farmers have urged agricultural authorities to inspect the affected plantations, recommend effective management and control measures, and provide fungicides at subsidized rates.