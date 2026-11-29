Kattappana: Two people were injured, one of them seriously, after a bike they were travelling on collided with a car here on Sunday. The injured have been identified as Maya (21), a native of Kottarakkara, and Abel Kalappurackal (21) of Appappikada, Chettukuzhy. Maya, who sustained severe head injuries, has been admitted to the critical ICU of St John’s Hospital in Kattappana, and her condition is said to be serious.

The accident occurred around 2.15 pm on Sunday at Kakkattukada in Kanchiyar. According to witnesses, the bike was overtaking a few vehicles before it grazed the door of a car and then rammed into another car that was exiting a hotel compound.

Both the riders were thrown onto the opposite side of the road by the impact of the collision. Despite a crowd gathering at the spot, there was a delay reported in rushing the victims - Maya, who was lying unconscious and bleeding profusely from the head, and Abel, who had suffered leg injuries - to the hospital, which is said to have worsened their condition.

Hospital authorities said that Abel is being treated for leg injuries, and that Maya’s condition continues to remain critical. Kattappana police have initiated a probe into the incident.