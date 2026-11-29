Vadakkencherry: Sections of the CADA (Command Area Development Authority) canal, a branch canal of the Mangalam Dam Left Bank Canal that passes through Vadakkencherry town, have been surveyed and demarcated. The survey covered areas suspected of encroachment as well. Notices will be issued to five people asking them to vacate the land.

The inspection was conducted by a team comprising Taluk Surveyor Jiji George, Vadakkencherry 1 Village Officer K Ratheesh, Irrigation Assistant Engineer S Viju, Panchayat Vice-President MP Sasikala and Panchayat members B Manjula, Deepa Baiju, C Kannan, Sunil Chuvattupadam and Laila Kasim. In several places, the old canal was no longer visible, so the team had to clear the vegetation to carry out the survey.

The main sections of Chekkulam field, falling under Vadakkencherry 1 Village, Block 45, Re-survey Nos. 58/1, 63/7 and 60/1, were surveyed and demarcated. There are shops along the stretch leading to Town Bazaar Road. The owners claimed that they had received title deeds (pattayam) for the land. However, the inspection found that these plots fall within the canal land.

Once the Taluk Surveyor precisely marks the canal boundaries, any encroached portions will be reclaimed.

The inspection conducted yesterday covered the stretch up to the Indira Priyadarshini Bus Stand. The remaining section up to the Mangalam Dam Left Bank Canal at Manikyappadam will be surveyed in the coming days. There are also allegations of encroachment near Divine Hospital, Kerala Bank and behind the Vadakkencherry Bus Stand.

These branch canals were constructed under the Mangalam Dam irrigation project to supply water to agricultural fields in Vadakkencherry. Panchayat members had earlier met the Chief Minister in person and submitted a complaint regarding the canal.

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The canal is between 8.3 and 10 metres wide in several places. Panchayat Vice-President M P Sasikala said that since there is currently no paddy cultivation in this area, the plan is to construct a bypass road while retaining the water channel.