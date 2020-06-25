Private parties to be allowed in space sector, nodal agency IN-SPACe to regulate activities: ISRO

New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan announced on Thursday that private sector will now be allowed to carry out space activities like building of rockets, satellites and providing launch services.

Dr. Sivan announced establishment of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center (IN-SPACe) under Department of Space as a separate vertical for permitting and regulating the activities of private industry in space sector.

IN-SPACe will act as a national nodal agency to hand-hold and promote private endeavours in space sector and for this ISRO will share its technical expertise as well as facilities. IN-SPACe will have its own independent Directorates for Technical, Legal, Safety & Security, Monitoring as well as Activities Promotion for assessing the private industry requirements and further coordinating the activities.

The private sector can also be part of ISRO's inter-planetary missions.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved participation of the private sector in the entire range of space activities, including planetary exploration missions.

Sivan, however, added that ISRO's activities are not going to reduce and it will continue to carry space-based activities including advanced research and development, inter-planetary and human space flight missions.

The reforms in the space sector are aimed at tapping the potential of entire country for unlocking its potential by enabling private enterprises and start-ups to undertake end-to-end space activities, the ISRO said in a briefing issued on Thursday.

