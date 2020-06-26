16-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar commits suicide

A 16-year-old TikTok artist and dancer Siya Kakkar died by suicide on Friday in New Delhi.

She was active on all the online platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube and was known for her dance videos. Siya had a large following on all these platforms. She had over 104k followers on Instagram and over 1.1 million followers on TikTok.

The young and bright TikToker was found dead at her residence in Delhi's Geeta Colony area on Wednesday night around 9 pm. She reportedly hanged herself.

The news of her death was confirmed by her manager Arjun Sarin, who managed all her work and endorsements. Arjun said, "This must be due to something personal...work wise she was doing well. I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal. Me and my company Fame Experts manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent. I am heading to her home in Preet Vihar."

* Every 3 sec. someone attempts suicide in our country.

* Approximately 1.3 lakh Indians take their own lives every year a shocking 17 per cent of the global total.

* One-third of all female suicides and one-fourth of all male suicides in the world take place in India#SiyaKakkar pic.twitter.com/akj6JBFeHY — Ajayranwa (@Ajuranwa) June 25, 2020

Siya Kakkar's family is deeply shocked by the untoward tragic incident and refuses to speak to anyone at this moment. According to police, Siya was at home for a few months due to the lockdown and she has been under depression for last 4-5 days.

As per reports published in Dainik Jagran and Amar Ujala, the police have also told that Siya was being constantly threatened for her music videos on TikTok. But it is yet to be revealed as who and why was she threatened.

The investigation about the incident has begun and the fans are waiting for the truth to be out.

Oh my gOd. What the hell is happening. This 16 yr old beautiful TikTok star #siyakakkar killed herself . God, why can’t this 2020 just go away , what a bad year to witness pic.twitter.com/WTAJrow3sK — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) June 25, 2020

The death news has come days after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise.

Oh sad what is happing .. nw this little girl #siyakakkar .. popular #tiktalker why .. why ..why ..???? v v sad , why these children doesn’t think about their families..their love ones before taking this horifying step.. sad .my heartiest condolence n prayers for the family RIP https://t.co/rxdVfV7rR6 — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) June 25, 2020

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. He was 34.