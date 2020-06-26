CBSE, ICSE to announce Class 10, 12 results by July 15

HIGHLIGHTS

•CBSE, ICSE boards to declare results by mid-July

•SC approves CBSE assessment scheme

•Best of 3 for students who attended more than 3 exams

•Best of 2 for students who attended 3 exams

•Avg score of exams written & internals for students who attended less than 3 exams

•Students who attended less than 3 exams may opt to write exams

•ICSE assessment scheme to be published on their website

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce class 10, 12 board results by July 15, Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj informed the Supreme Court on Friday.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also informed the court that it will follow CBSE's suit and declare the ICSE results by mid-July. It will however, adopt an assessment approach different from CBSE.

CBSE assessment scheme



The CBSE said that the results of class 10 and 12 students who have completed their examinations will be declared on the basis of their performance.

For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than 3 subjects, the average of marks obtained in best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted, the CBSE said while intimating the court about its assessment scheme.

For students who have appeared in only 3 subjects, the average marks obtained in best performing two subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

For the few studens of class 12, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the examinations in only 1 or 2 subjects, the results will be declared based on performance in appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical/project assessment.

These students will also be allowed to appear in the optional examinations conducted by CBSE to improve their performance, if they desire to do so. These examinations will be conducted during the time period July 1-15. Result of these students will also be declared along with other students.

Students and parents here is the notification to be issued by #CBSE: pic.twitter.com/n8LzaxrzZA — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 26, 2020

CBSE had on Thursday cancelled the pending Class 10 and 12 examinations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

The board was replying to a plea at the Supreme Court. The three-member SC bench was headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

The CBSE examinations, suspended due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country, had been rescheduled to July 1 to 15.

CBSE will conduct exam when condition becomes conducive, the Centre informed the apex court.

While the CBSE class 10 students will be assessed on basis of performance in last three exams, class 12 students can opt for exams to be conducted later. A scheme has also been formulated for assessment of class 12 students on the basis of last exams.

The court has expressed reservations on the possibility of holding exams later as the situation is different in various states. Maharashtra government had earlier stated its unwillingness to conduct the examinations considering the spread of the COVID-19 in the state.