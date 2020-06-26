How CBSE will tabulate marks of Class 12 exams that are not conducted: Quick guide

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that it will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations on July 15.

It has come up with a unique method to tabulate marks of examinations that were not conducted in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown.

This quick guide will help you to understand the tabulation method.

Those who wrote all examinations

Results will be declared after the routine evaluation system.

Those who attended more than 3 exams

The board will take the average of three best performing subjects. This mark will be given to the exams that are not conducted.

If you get 95 marks for Physics, 100 for Chemistry, 100 for Mathematics, 90 for English and missed Computer Science, you will get 98.3 for the missed exam (average of 100, 100 and 95).

Those who wrote 3 exams

The board will take average marks of two best performing subjects.

If you get 100 marks for Physics, 100 for Chemistry, 100 for Mathematics and missed English and Computer Science papers, you will get 100 for all subjects.

Those who wrote less than three exams

The results will be declared based on performance in the examinations appeared and performance in internal/practical/project assessments.

Improvement examinations

All students can write improvement examination, which will be conducted when the situation becomes conducive. The marks obtained in these examinations will be treated as final.