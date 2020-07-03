{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

NEET postponed to Sept 13 in view of COVID-19, JEE-Mains to be held from Sept 1-6

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

NEET postponed to Sept 13 in view of COVID-19, JEE-Mains to be held from Sept 1-6
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (centre) interacts with education ministers and secretaries from various states.
SHARE

New Delhi: The HRD Ministry on Friday postponed medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE to September in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

"Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone JEE and NEET examinations. JEE-Main examination will be held between September 1-6, while JEE-advanced exam will be held on September 27. NEET examination will be held on September 13," said Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nihank'.

The medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was scheduled for July 26, while the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges was to be held from July 18-23.

JEE-Advanced, which is conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), was scheduled for August 23.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES