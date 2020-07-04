No passenger flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and 3 other cities between Jul 6-19

New Delhi: No passenger flights will operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad between July 6 and July 19, the Kolkata airport said on Saturday as novel coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Scheduled international passenger flights are still suspended in India.

"It is informed that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi,Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai & Ahmedabad from 6th to 19th July 2020or till further order whichever is earlier. Inconvenience caused is regretted," the Kolkata airport said on Twitter on Saturday.