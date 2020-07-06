{{head.currentUpdate}}

Actor-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh tests positive for coronavirus

Actor-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh on Monday announced that she has been tested positive for coronavirus.

Sumalatha said she developed headache and throat pain on Saturday. Since she visited coronavirus hotspots as part of her work, she underwent a test. "Today, I got the result. And it is positive," she wrote on her Facebook page.

"Following the advice of doctors, I have been placed under home quarantine," she said.

The 56-year-old actor also noted that she has already given details of people that she met recently to the government officials for contact tracing purposes. However, she requested people to voluntarily report to officials, if they had come in contact with her in the recent past.

Sumalatha Ambareesh said that she would recover from the disease fast as she has strong immunity and the blessings of the public.

Sumalatha is the wife of late Kannada star and politician Ambareesh.

She fought the Lok Sabha elections from her husband's seat in Mandya last year, and emerged victorious, handing a stunning defeat to the JD(S), which fielded HD Kumaraswamy's son, actor Nikhil Kumar.

She is the first independent woman candidate to enter the Lok Sabha from Karnataka.

