COVID-19 Live | India's coronavirus cases cross 9 lakh mark

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 cases crossed the 9 lakh mark after recording 28,498 new cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll rose to 23,727 with 553 deaths being reported since yesterday.

According to the Union Health Ministry update on Tuesday morning, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose to 9,06,752. Of this, there are 3,11,565 active patients under treatment while 5,71,460 have recovered.

This is the fifth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country have increased by more than 26,000.

India crossed nine lakh mark from eight lakh within three days. India had crossed the 8 lakh COVID-19 cases on July 11.

The rate of recovery has touched 63.02 per cent. India, however, remains the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil.

During the last 24 hours, 2,86,247 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continues to expand. As on date, more than 1,194 labs have enabled people to undergo coronavirus tests.

A migrant with his belongings travels in a tempo as he leaves the city after authorities announced one week lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases, in Bengaluru, Monday. Photo: PTI

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 2,60,924 cases and 10,482 casualties followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,42,798 cases, including 2,032 deaths.

With 1,246 new coronavirus cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,13,740 cases and 3,411 deaths.

States with more than 10,000 cases included Gujarat (42,722), Uttar Pradesh (38,130), Rajasthan (24,936), Madhya Pradesh (18,207), West Bengal (31,448), Haryana (21,894), Karnataka (41,581), Andhra Pradesh (31,103), Telangana (36,221), Assam (16,806), and Bihar (17,959).

On the global front, the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has surpassed the 13 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 572,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

