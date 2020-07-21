{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Rajasthan HC requests Speaker to defer action on disqualification notices till Friday

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Rajasthan HC requests Speaker to defer action on disqualification notices till Friday
Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot. PTI Photo
SHARE

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday requested the Legislative Assembly speaker to defer action on disqualification notices to dissident Congress MLAs till July 24, the speaker's counsel said.
NATION
'I worked hard to build Congress, won't join BJP,' Sachin Pilot douses rumours

The court will pass appropriate orders on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident legislators on July 24.

The high court had on Friday given a four-day reprieve to Sachin Pilot and other Congress dissidents from any action by Rajasthan Speaker on the disqualification notices served on them by extending the hearing into their petition.

Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the party after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES