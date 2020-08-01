IN-SPACe to be new space sector regulator, decisions binding on ISRO

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), the new entity set up by the Central government’s Department of Space, will facilitate private sector participation and collaboration in the sector.

The new regulator’s decisions will be binding on all allied institutions including the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The Centre’s new functional guidelines for IN-SPACe say private agencies need not get separate permissions from the ISRO.

Primary function

IN-SPACe is envisaged as the single-window nodal agency which will facilitate private participation in space sector.

It will function as an autonomous organization and will be headed by a chairman. The governing body will have representatives from the industry, academia, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the External Affairs Ministry. The Directorates of Technical, Legal, Safety and Security, Monitoring and Promotion will be in charge of coordination.

IN-SPACe is being set up in line with the announcements in the recent economic rejuvenation package which said more private sector participation would be ensured in Defence and Space sectors.

IN-SPACe will scrutinize and allow private companies in the areas of launch vehicle and satellite making, sectoral service partnerships, basic facilities sharing, and setting up infrastructure for the various ISRO entities.