Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot met on Thursday for the the first time after the latter's reconcilation with the Congress leadership.

The Rajasthan CM had called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party at his residence on Thursday at 5 pm, a day before the state assembly session is scheduled to begin. The assembly session in the state will begin on Friday.

The BJP in Rajasthan earlier on Thursday said it will move a no-confidence motion against the Gehlot-led Congress government in the state assembly.

Cong revokes suspension of two Pilot camp MLAs

The Congress on Thursday revoked the suspension of Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, two MLAs who had rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot government.

They were suspended from the party's primary membership last month over their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Congress government in the state.

The decision to revoke the suspension of the two MLAs follows a patch-up between the Ashok Gehlot and his sacked deputy Sachin Pilot after the intervention of the party's top leadership in Delhi.

After a consultative discussion, the suspension of @INCRajasthan MLA Sh. Bhanwarlal Sharma Ji and Sh. @vishvendrabtp ji is hereby revoked, AICC general secretary Avinash Pande tweeted.

Eighteen MLAs had backed Pilot in the rebellion, demanding a change of leadership in Rajasthan.