India-Russia in communication on Sputnik V: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre said on Tuesday that India and Russia are in communication regarding the Sputnik V vaccine. While some initial information has been shared, detailed information is being awaited by India.

Sputnik V, an adenovirus vector-based vaccine, was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology along with Russian Direct Investment Fund and was registered on August 11. Talks are underway between India and Russia for collaboration on the vaccine.

Addressing a press conference, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "As far as Sputnik V vaccine is concerned, India and Russia are in communication, some initial information has been shared and some detailed information is awaited."

The remarks hold importance as last week, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, had said that Russia is looking for a partnership with India to produce the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, in India, three vaccines are in advanced stages of trial -- Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR, Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by the University of Oxford, and Zydus Cadila.

"The Serum Institute vaccine is in Phase II and III stages and 1,700 people will be studied. Bharat Biotech has completed Phase I trials and is about to start Phase II trials. Zydus Cadila's Phase I trials have been completed while Phase II is yet to begin," said the Health Ministry.