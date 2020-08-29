Air passengers not wearing mask will face travel ban

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said that there will be a travel ban on air passengers who refuse to wear masks during a flight amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The action against such passengers will be based on the report of the cabin crew, it said.

The mask will be compulsory at all times during flight except when it is unavoidable like while drinking water or eating food.

The length of the travel ban will be decided on the basis of the report of the cabin crew, DGCA director general Arun Kumar said.

The decision has been taken to also be strict with those who deliberately refuse to wear masks, which would put other passengers at risk.

All services to resume

Inflight services, including foods and beverages, that were halted due to COVID concerns, would resume, according to new guidelines that have been prepared for air travel.

Pre-packaged food and beverages will be allowed on domestic services, too, based on the travel time. Food services were excluded in domestic flights as a precaution when air travel was allowed to resume after the lockdown.

Hot food should be ensured on international services. Packets, containers and spoons, etc. should be disposable and gloves should be worn while serving food.

Entertainment facilities, including audio and video, will be allowed. Only disposable earphones and disinfected headphones should be given to passengers.

Domestic flights were partially resumed on May 25 after they remained completely suspended since March 23 due to the COVID lockdown. International services have not yet restarted. Only Vande Bharat services to bring back Indians stranded abroad are allowed as of now.

Wi-Fi during flights

Wi-Fi usage during flights will be allowed only above 10,000 feet from sea level, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a draft notification for the amendment of the Air Safety Rules.

The draft notification comes five months after the government issued an order saying Wi-Fi will be allowed in flights. The DGCA will make the final amendment after receiving feedback on the draft notification.

The airline itself will allow the use of Wi-Fi for portable electronic devices when the aircraft is at a certain height after departure and before landing.

The pilot-in-command will have the authority to cancel the service at any time and under any circumstances. The cabin crew will also have permission to monitor and control the usage.

Air India wants employees well-groomed

Air India has advised all its employees to pay attention to their dress and personal hygiene. Everyone — from full-time employees to contract employees — must comply with all the dress codes. They should be well-groomed. Employees should avoid coming to work without properly combed hair or a clean-shaven face. The airline has also instructed employees to avoid coming to work T-shirts, jeans, and slippers.