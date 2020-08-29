Another step towards 'one nation, one election'? PMO mulls single electoral roll

In what appears to be a crucial step towards making Narendra Modi's 'one nation, one election' dream come true, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) reportedly held a meeting earlier this month to discuss the prospects of preparing a single electoral roll for all elections.

The meeting pondered the possibilities of a common voters' list that can be used for local body, state assembly and Lok Sabha elections, The Indian Express reported on Saturday.

The meeting, held on August 13, was reportedly chaired by PM's principal secretary P K Mishra. The Indian Express report stated that the meeting considered two possibilities- a constitutional amendment to Articles 243K and 243ZA or to persuade the states tweak their laws regarding the elections and adopt to the Central Election Commission's voters list for local body elections.

In the past, the PM had held meetings to discuss the 'one nation, one election' plan, or simultaneous parliamentary and assembly polls.

The BJP had pitched for a uniform electoral roll in its election manifesto for Lok Sabha elections held last year. The manifesto also said that BJP was committed to the idea of simultaneous elections for parliament, state assemblies and local bodies.

The election commission has repeatedly said it was capable of holding simultaneous elections provided the legal framework and logistics were in place. Most of the political parties have, however, not warmed up to the idea citing various reasons besides arguing that it would not be good for democracy

However, in last November, the CEC had said simultaneous polls, or 'one nation, one election', was "not happening very shortly" unless political parties sit together and evolve consensus and bring about requisite amendments in law.

He said simultaneous elections were in practice in the country till 1967, before a "cyclic imbalance" was created due to dissolution of some state assemblies, among other reasons.