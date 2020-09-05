{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

80 new special trains to run from Sept 12: Railways

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
80 new special trains to run from Sept 12: Railways
SHARE

New Delhi: Eighty new special trains will be operational from September 12, reservations for which will begin from September 10, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said on Saturday.

He said the trains will be notified later in the day.

"Eighty new special trains or 40 pair of trains will start operations from September 12. Reservations will begin from September 10. This will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation," he said.
KERALA
200 stops in Kerala likely to be taken off in revised railway timetable

Yadav said the Railways will be monitoring all the trains that are currently in operation to determine which trains have long waiting list.

"Wherever there is a demand for a particular train, wherever the waiting list is long, we will run a clone train ahead of the actual train, so that passengers can travel," the railway board chairman said.

Yadav also said the Railways will run trains whenever there is demand from states for exams or other similar purposes.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES