Actor Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB after three-day interrogation

Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday.

The actor had appeared before the NCB for the third consecutive day on Tuesday for questioning in the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"Rhea has been arrested and due process of informing the family has been completed," said deputy director of NCB, KPS Malhotra.

She was taken to a public hospital here for medical check-up and COVID-19 tests soon after her arrest.

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra apartment here on June 14.

Before entering the vehicle along with NCB officials, Rhea waved at the assembled media persons at the anti-drug agency's office in south Mumbai.

Clad in black, Rhea reached the NCB office at Ballard Estate around 10.30 am on Tuesday and was also seen carrying a bag with her, while entering the office.

The 28-year-old girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput had in recent TV interviews denied that she consumed drugs.

Rhea was recently interrogated by the CBI probe team, camping at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai's western suburb Santacruz and also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

NCB recently arrested her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda on drug supply charges.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, accusing her of driving his son to suicide and misappropriating his money.

Rhea has denied the allegations on several occasions.

Rhea's lawyer reacts

Actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer said after her arrest by the NCB on Tuesday that she was being hounded by three agencies only because she was in love with a man who was a "drug addict" and had "mental health issues".

"This is a complete travesty of justice," said her lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

"Three central agencies hounding a single woman, just because she was in love with a drug addict and a person suffering from mental health issues," he added.

Rajput, who allegedly hanged himself at his Bandra residence here on June 14, had been been treated by five leading psychiatrists in the city, Maneshinde claimed.

"But he ended up ending his life due to consumption of illegally administered medicines and (also) used to consume drugs," the lawyer said, adding that Chakraborty was prepared for the worst.

