Kangana meets Maharashtra Governor amid row with Sena, seeks 'justice'

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is locked in a bitter battle with the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, met state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari here on Sunday to apprise him of the "injustice" done to her.

She said she explained to the governor her "point of view" and sought "justice".

The meeting took place days after the Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished alleged illegal alterations at Kangana's bungalow at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra following a verbal spat between the ruling party and her over her remarks on Mumbai and the city police.

Talking to reporters after the meeting at Raj Bhavan, the actor said, "I met the governor. He heard me as a daughter. I came to meet him as a citizen. I have nothing to do with politics."

"I told him about the injustice meted out to me and what happened was improper. It was indecent behaviour," she said.

Kangana was accompanied by her sister Rangoli Chandel. Both of them removed their masks for clicking photos when they met the governor. Kangana bowed to touch Koshyari's feet.

About the meeting, she later tweeted, "A short while ago, I met his Excellencythe Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji. I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to me. It will restore faith of common citizen and particularly daughters in the system."

The trouble between the Sena and Kangana started after the actor recently said she feared the Mumbai police more than the "movie mafia" and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Reacting to her statement, Sena leader Sanjay Raut had purportedly said, "We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai Police."

The 33-year-old actor, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday from her home state Himachal Pradesh the same day her house was partially demolished by the civic body, had alleged that the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her clash with the Sena.

She had also criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, saying his "ego will be destroyed" the way her Bandra home was demolished.

On Friday, the "Queen" actor had urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to intervene and stop the "harassment of women".

In a tweet, she had asked Gandhi if she was not anguished by the treatment given to her by the Maharashtra government, in which the Congress is also a part.