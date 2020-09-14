{{head.currentUpdate}}

17 Lok Sabha MPs test positive for COVID-19: Media reports

Parliament
A view of Parliament House ahead of the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Parliament is fully prepared for the 18-day Monsoon Session from Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic with many firsts, including sitting of the two Houses in shifts without any off day, entry only to those having a negative COVID-19 report and compulsory wearing of masks. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
At least 17 Lok Sabha members tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to reports.

Among the infected are 12 BJP MPs, 2 MPs of the YSR Congress Party, 2 MPs of the Shiv Sena and one DMK MP.

They tested positive during the mandatory tests conducted ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament which began Monday.
Monsoon session of Parliament begins amid COVID-19: LAC standoff, COVID, economy in focus

Some media reports said that that BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Anantkumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh were among those infected. None of the INC MPs tested positive.

The government had announced a number of changes for the monsoon session of Parliament due to the COVID-19 situation. These included mandatory testing for MPs, Parliament staff and other personnel, curbs on visitors and social distancing.

A day ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently recovered from COVID-19, had been admitted to the AIIMS Delhi for 1-2 days for a complete medical check up before the Parliament session begins

Shah was earlier admitted to the AIIMS on August 18 for post-COVID care and discharged on August 31 following recovery, hospital authorities had said.

On August 2, Shah had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment at another hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease.

