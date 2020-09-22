Drug case: Court extends Rhea's judicial remand till Oct 6, bail hearing on Wednesday

Mumbai: A special court here on Tuesday extended till October 6 the judicial custody of actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drug angle in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Chakraborty was produced before special judge G B Gurao who extended her judicial custody, said special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande.

Other accused arrested in the case will be produced in court on Wednesday, he said.

Meanwhile, Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, both arrested by the NCB, on Tuesday filed an application in the Bombay High Court seeking bail.

Their lawyer Satish Maneshinde said the plea will come up for hearing on Wednesday before a bench presided over by Justice Sarang Kotwal.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 9. Showik Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB on September 5 along with Rajput's aide Samuel Miranda on charges of having procured and financed drugs for the late actor.

The special court on September 11 rejected bail pleas of Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and others in the case, noting that there was no "reasonable ground" at present for not connecting the accused with the crime.

Later, Miranda, Rajput's personal assistant Dipesh Sawant, and alleged drug dealer Abdul Bashit Parihar, approached the high court, seeking bail.

Their plea was heard by Justice Kotwal last week. Further hearing on their pleas is scheduled for September 29.

While rejecting Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea, the special court had said she could "alert" the people she named in her statement made to the NCB.

The special court had also dismissed her submission that she was coerced by the NCB into making her statement.

While rejecting Showik's bail plea, the special court had said that if let out on bail, he was likely to tamper with the evidence collected in the case.

Rajput was found hanging in his residence in suburban Bandra on June 14.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is separately probing a case against Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the 34-year-old actors suicide.