National-level woman cricketer killed, 3 missing as landslide buries homes in Meghalaya

Shillong: Two women cricketers were killed and three others went missing after a massive landslide triggered by incessant rainfall hit their houses at Mawnei in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on Friday, officials said.

Bodies of cricketers Razia Ahmed, who played for the state at the national level, and Ferozia Khan, a local player, were retrieved from the debris, Mawnei locality headman Bah Bud told PTI.

East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtynger said that efforts are on find out the missing persons.

Meghalaya Cricket Association general secretary Gideon Kharkongor said Razia had represented the state in various national-level tournaments since 2011-12.

Other players also condoled her death in the natural calamity.

"We will miss Razia and we pray that her soul finds eternal rest," woman cricketer Kakoli Chakraborty said.

Meanwhile, incessant rainfall since Monday has left a trail of devastation across the state, a state disaster management authority official told PTI.

Two workers engaged by the police in clearing the debris at their quarters in Shillong died on Thursday, officials said.

Landslides were reported from several areas across the state and PWD workers were pressed into service to clear the debris.

A portion of the Riangdo-Bamil road, at Mawshynrut- Thaiem and the Mawshynrut-Hahim road were damaged affecting traffic movement in West Khasi Hills district.

South Garo Hills was cut off from West Garo HillsThursday after the Dumnikura timber bridge located on NH-62 directly connecting the two districts got washed away.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, said NH-62 will be closed and the PWD is looking for alternatives to keep Baghmara town in South Garo Hills connected.

"We are making efforts to connect Baghmara from Nengkhra-Siju-Karukol side, Chokpot-Siju side and the parallel road from Ramchenga/Dumnikura to Dalu, he said.

South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, HB Marak, said the restoration of the bridge would take time as the entire section was washed away.

Landslides have also destroyed several village roads and national highways across the state. NH 44E was partially damaged and debris has blocked the road leading to Nongstoin Civil Hospital in West Khasi Hills district.