SMART anti-submarine system test-fired successfully

Bengaluru: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully conducted the test-firing of the Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) weapon system.

According to DRDO officials, the flight test was held at 11:45am from from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha.

DRDO claimed that all the mission objectives were met during the test.

Parameters measured included missile’s range and altitude, separation of nose cone, release of torpedo and deployment of Velocity Reduction Mechanism (VRM).

“It was a text-book launch and all parameters have been met,” an official said.

The technologies for SMART were developed by DRDO laboratories including DRDL, RCI (both Hyderabad), ADRDE Agra and NSTL Visakhapatnam.

During the launch, tracking stations (radars, electro optical systems) along the coast and the telemetry stations including down range ships monitored all the events.

SMART is a missile assisted release of lightweight anti-submarine system for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations far beyond the torpedo range.

DRDO said the launch of SMART is a game changer technology demonstration in the Anti-Submarine Warfare domain.

“Today’s launch and demonstration is significant in establishing ASW capabilities. Few more trials to test advanced features will be conducted later. We are satisfied with today’s results,” the official added.