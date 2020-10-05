Flexible attendance, option for online classes: Centre issues guidelines for school reopening

New Delhi: State governments and Union Territories have been given the flexibility to decide on re-opening schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in a graded manner, according to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Students can also opt for online classes with the consent from their guardians, the guidelines said. It also directed that flexible attendance and sick leave policies should be developed and implemented.

The guidelines said that social distancing must be maintained and students and teachers must wear face masks at all times. Seating arrangements should be made ensuring physical distancing.

Here are the highlights:



As per para -1 of @HMOIndia's order no. 40-3/2020-DM-I(A) dated 30.09.2020 for reopening, States/UT Governments may take a decision in respect of reopening of schools and coaching institutions after 15th Oct in a graded manner. #SchoolGuidelines pic.twitter.com/JLfJ97qJsF — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 5, 2020

The schools were asked to disinfect its premises and were asked to form task forces such as emergency response teams, hygiene inspection teams etc.

The new guidelines were issued on September 30, permitting more activities in areas outside COVID-19 containment zones that include opening up cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15.

Social, religious and political gatherings beyond the limit of 100 people will also be permitted, subject to certain conditions, as per these guidelines issued under the provisions of the disaster management Act.

The Union government will soon roll out a renewed campaign that aims to spread awareness about "appropriate COVID-19 behaviour" in view of the forthcoming festive season and further unlocking of public activities, officials said on Monday.

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla is expected to chair a meeting to chart out the new plan on Tuesday at 3 pm in the North Block office of the MHA.

The meeting, a senior home ministry official told PTI, will have participation from senior officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), ministry of information and broadcasting, chiefs of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), field offices of the home ministry and few others.

"The meeting is being held to discuss ways to increase the campaign for appropriate COVID-19 behaviour in the country," the officer said.

"A new or enhanced public campaign for ensuring self-sanitisation, physical distancing and wearing of masks is essential as the Centre has recently issued guidelines for further opening up of public facilities that allows more social activities," the officer said.

Also, we are getting into a long festive season with Diwali and other festivals lined up and hence it is required that public messaging about coronavirus protocols is stepped up and renewed, he said.

He said the meeting will discuss these issues and chart out a public health response that can be implemented across the country in the wake of the COVID-19 spread.

The new campaign or to say extension of the already running public campaigns will be taken forward by all the information and communication dissemination wings of the government and various agencies, he said.

A country-wide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25 and it was extended in phases till May 31 to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The unlock process in the country had begun on June 1 with the graded reopening of commercial, social, religious and other activities.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 66,23,815 with 74,442 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,02,685 with the virus claiming 903 lives in a span of 24 hours, the latest government data said.

As per the data, a total of 55,86,703 people have recovered from the disease and the recovery rate in the country is over 84 per cent.

