Woman who set herself on fire near UP Assembly dies

Lucknow: A 35-year-old woman, who had set herself on fire near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, succumbed to the injuries at a hospital in Lucknow, police said Thursday.

The woman, from Maharajganj, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday with severe burn injuries and died last night, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Somen Barma said.

A person named Alok Prasad, also from Maharajganj, has been arrested on the charge of abetment to suicide, Barma said.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey said the woman, identified as Anjali Tiwari, tried to immolate herself near the Uttar Pradesh BJP office. She was living with Asif Raja as her relationship with her husband was not good and Raja has now gone abroad, Pandey added.

Maharajganj SP Pradeep Gupta said Tuesday the woman had protested outside the residence of Raja's parents on October 4. Maharajganj police added that the woman had not lodged any complaint on October 4 or after that when she was asked about it.

