Arnab Goswami arrested in two-year-old suicide case
Mumbai: Police on Wednesday arrested Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, a police official said.

The official said a team of Alibaug police picked up Goswami from his residence here. Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away.

In 2018, an architect and his mother committed suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by Goswami's Republic TV, the official said.

In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that a re-investigation has been ordered on a fresh complaint by Adnya Naik, daughter of the architect Anvay Naik.

Deshmukh had said Adnya alleged that the Alibaug police had not investigated the alleged non-payment of dues from Goswami's channel, which she claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018.

