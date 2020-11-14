{{head.currentUpdate}}

5 Keralites from Mumbai killed as van falls into river in Satara

Mangled remains of the van which fell into the Tarli River off a bridge on the Pune-Bangalore National Highway after losing control, at Umbraj Village in Karad, Maharashtra, Saturday. Photo: PTI
Mumbai: Five Keralites were killed on Saturday as a van they were travelling in fell into a dry river bed in western Maharashtra's Satara district.

Eight others suffered injuries.

The accident happened on the Pune-Bengaluru highway around 4 am as the vehicle plunged 50 feet from the bridge over Tarli river at Umbraj village. 

The five dead include three men, a woman and a three-year-old boy.

The victims were part of a group that was on their way to Goa from Vashi in Navi Mumbai in a Force Traveller. All passengers, except the driver, are residents of Mumbai or adjoining areas.

An injured traveller managed to extricate himself soon after the accident and alerted the locals and the police. 

More details about the dead are not available yet. The bodies have been shifted to a government hospital in Karad.

(To be updated)

