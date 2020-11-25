Cyclone Nivar closes in on TN, Puducherry coast; rain-hit Chennai on the edge

Chennai: Severe cyclone 'Nivar' would intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and it is likely to cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before dawn on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami, meanwhile, declared Thursday a public holiday for 13 districts including Chennai, Vellore, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Chengelpet and Kancheepuram considering the safety of people in view of the cyclone.

Wednesday has already been declared a holiday.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said Nivar would cross over betwen Karaikal and Mamallapuram "during the midnight of November 25 and early hours of 26 November."

The storm, 250 km off Chennai and 190 km and 180 km from Puducherry and Cuddalore respectively is very likely to move northwestwards and cross coasts as a "very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph."

Under the influence of the cyclone, coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kariakal regions are likely to receive rainfall on Wednesday at most places with heavy to very heavy showers at a few places and extremely heavy rains at isolated places.

NDRF personnel inspect an area of Devanerikuppam near Mamallapuram before the landfall of Cyclone Nivar, in Mamallapuram, Wednesday. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

South coastal Andhra Pradesh is also likely to witness showers at most places on Wednesday.

Rainfall is expected to continue in many places in these regions Thursday too with heavy rainfall at some places.

The Tamil Nadu government said people may contact the emergency call centres at 044-28888105 and 7338895011.

In Puducherry, the control rooms with phone numbers 1070 and 1077 were in place in addition to emergency response teams.

Authorities start water release from key Chennai reservoir

Surplus water was released from Chembarambakkam lake, one of the key drinking water sources to the city, since it almost neared its capacity, the government said.

PWD officials said 1000 cusecs was released from the lake as the level stood at 22 feet of the total 24 feet.

Chennai and its suburbs, which received heavy overnight rains, continued to witness intermittent showers coupled with strong winds with low-lying areas getting inundated and water entering houses in such localities.

Civic body officials were involved in clearing the roads of stagnant water.

The Tamil Nadu government appealed to people living in coastal districts to not venture out of their homes and requested those living in low lying areas to reach the cyclone shelters in their respective regions.

PM speaks to CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry K Palaniswami and V Narayanasamy respectively on the situation arising out of the cyclone and assured them of all possible support from the Centre.

While intermittent rains lashed several parts of the state and the UT on Tuesday, multiple state and central agencies, including the Coast Guard, the National Disaster Response Force, the Fire and Rescue Services, have deployed their assets and personnel to tackle the cyclone's fury.

People walk on a street during rain due to Cyclone Nivar, in Chengalpattu district, Wednesday. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Kalpakkam nuclear power complex on high alert

The cyclone protection machinery at the Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) in Kalpakkam, about 20 kms from Mamallapuram, has been 'activated' and the authorities were on high alert and closely monitoring the weather to take necessary actions when required, a top official said.

"All the plant systems are operating normal and expected to successfully withstand the impact of cyclone Nivar, when it crosses the coast," Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) Station Director M Srinivas said in a release.

Over 3,000 shelters

Palaniswami said as many as 4,133 vulnerable locations have been identified in the state and district collectors advised to take measures to ensure people's safety.

There are 3,146 cyclone shelters and people accommodated there would be provided with all necessary items, including milk for children, he said.

Tamil Nadu government said Palaniswami apprised the prime minister about the precautionary measures in place and Modi assured Centre's help and cooperation.

Authorities said the reservoirs here, including Chembarambakkam, were under a 'constant watch' and people in low lying areas were being brought to safe shelters.

Buses and trains cancelled

With the suspension of bus services in Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengelpet from Tuesday afternoon, the roads were deserted in the regions and only a minimum number of buses could be seen on the city roads.

Southern Railway announced cancellation of 12 trains, including the ChennaiMadurai Special, and running of suburban trains is conditional upon "prevailing weather."