TV actress VJ Chitra found dead in Chennai hotel room

Chennai: Television actress and host VJ Chitra, best known for starring in the Tamil show Pandian Stores, was reportedly found dead at a hotel room in Chennais Nazrathpet on Wednesday.

She was 29 and is suspected to have died by suicide.

Police investigating

According to the police, she had checked into her room around 1 am on Wednesday after completing a shoot.

"The hotel manager called the police helpline number 100 about 3.30 a.m on Wednesday. We are currently investigating the cause of her death," a police official from Nazrathpet station told media.

Photoshoot pictures

Just few hours before her death, Chitra had shared pictures of herself from a photo shoot on her Instagram page.

In addition to many fans, filmmaker Lokesh has left a heartbroken emoji in the comments section.

Personal and work commitments

Chitra was reportedly engaged to a businessman this August. She was also said to have signed to play an important role in an upcoming Tamil film.

Apart from hosting shows on major Tamil television channels, she was part of various TV serials on multiple channels.