{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for coronavirus, in home isolation

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for coronavirus, in home isolation
JP Nadda
SHARE

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has gone into home isolation on the advice of doctors.

In a tweet, he said he had undergone a test after showing symptoms of COVID-19, and was found to be positive.

"My condition is alright and I am following all instructions after going for home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request everyone who got in touch with me in the last few days to isolate themselves and undergo test," he said.
NATION
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 98.5 lakh with 30K new cases on Sunday

The BJP president had been maintaining an active schedule and had visited states such as Uttarakhand and West Bengal recently.

Nadda's cavalcade came under attack last week by alleged Trinamool Congress supporters when he was on way to address a public meeting at Diamond Harbour near Kolkata.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had summoned three IPS officers to serve under it for alleged dereliction of duty.

The three officers -- Bholanath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour), Praveen Tripathi (DIG, Presidency Range) and Rajeev Mishra (ADG, South Bengal) -- were responsible for the security of the BJP chief during his December 9-10 visit to the politically volatile state that will likely have assembly elections in April-May next year.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES