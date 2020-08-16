{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Russia begins production of Sputnik V, its COVID-19 vaccine

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Russia begins production of Sputnik V, its COVID-19 vaccine
Russian President Vladimir Putin
SHARE

Moscow: Russia has begun production of the first batch of vaccines against COVID-19, its health ministry said in a statement released on Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced the world's first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Sputnik V, which is named after the space satellite launched by Moscow in 1957.

The vaccine was created by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, a medical institute located near Moscow, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russia will offer the vaccine to other countries once its own citizens are vaccinated, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Wednesday, adding that doubts over the effectiveness of the vaccine are unfounded.

Russia begins production of Sputnik V, its COVID-19 vaccine
WHO Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) had said that the vaccine approved by Russia was not among the nine that it considers in the advanced stages of testing.

We don't have sufficient information at this point to make a judgment on the Russia vaccine, Dr Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to WHO's director-general, had said.

 We're currently in conversation with Russia to get additional information to understand the status of that product, the trials that have been undertaken and then what the next steps might be. 

So far, Russia has tallied a total of 917,884 cases, with 15,617 deaths and 729,411 recoveries.

(With inputs from agencies)

Advertisement
MORE IN WORLD
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES