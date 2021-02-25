Malayalam
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker's father drowns

Alisson Becker
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. File photo: AFP
Reuters
Published: February 25, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Topic | World

The father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker drowned in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil on Wednesday, local police said.

Jose Becker, 57, had been swimming at a dam on his property when the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon, Doroteo Machado Filho, a police inspector in the town of Lavras do Sul, told Reuters. No foul play was suspected.

Alisson joined Liverpool in 2018 from Roma and was voted FIFA Best Men's Goalkeeper in 2019. His younger brother Muriel is a goalkeeper for Brazilian side Fluminense.

Internacional, who both brothers played for, tweeted their condolences.

"It is with great sadness that we received the news of Jose Agostinho Becker's death, the father of our ex-goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel," the club said.

