Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Keralite student killed in car-truck collision in England

Amal Prasad
Amal Prasad
Our Correspondent
Published: April 03, 2021 11:41 AM IST Read In Malayalam
Topic | World

London: A Keralite student from Varkala in Thiruvanathapuram district was killed in a car-truck collision, near Ipswitch town in Suffolk, England, early on Good Friday.

The dead Amal Prasad, 24, was returning from London along with two other Indian students when their car rammed a truck at Coddenham on the A14 motorway in the Suffolk county in eastern England.

The accident occurred on the westbound carriageway at 4:50am.

RELATED ARTICLES

Amal died on the spot. Another student and the driver were injured.

The car driver has been arrested.

The students had gone to London to collect their biometric card and DBS certificate. (All students in UK are required to undertake a Disclosure and Barring Service or DBS check during their first year of study.)

They had arrived in the UK only a few months ago.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.