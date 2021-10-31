Bryan Adams, Jon Bon Jovi test positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles: Veteran musicians Bryan Adams and Jon Bon Jovi have tested positive for the novel coronavirus following which the duo pulled out from two separate events.

According to Variety, Adams was scheduled to appear at Tina Turner's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

A representative for Adams said that the singer is fully vaccinated and showed no symptoms, but a last minute positive COVID-19 test rendered him unable to attend the event.

Adams was supposed to perform a medley of songs including "It's Only Love", which is a duet between Adams and Turner from his 1984 album, 'Reckless'.

Country star Keith Urban filled in for Adams at the ceremony to perform with R&B recording artist, H.E.R. in a recreating the Turner/Adams song.

Jovi's scheduled concert called "Runaway With JBJ", organised by Runaway Tours, was scrapped after an awaiting crowd was informed of the "It's My Life" singer's diagnosis.

The show was scheduled for October 29 to 31 and included an acoustic storyteller performance with Jovi, a Q&A session and photo-op, in addition to a Halloween costume welcome party.

A representative for Jovi stated that the musician is fully vaccinated and doing well.