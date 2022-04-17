Malayalam
2 minors shot dead in Pittsburgh, US; at least 11 injured

AP via PTI
Published: April 17, 2022 09:53 PM IST
Pittsburgh shooting
A shoe is seen outside an Airbnb apartment rental along Suismon Street in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday. A shooting at a house party at the rental left two people dead. Photo: AFP
Pittsburgh (US): Shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday left two minors dead and at least 11 people injured, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. during a party at a short-term rental property where there were more than 200 people inside many of them underage, Pittsburgh police said in a news release. At least 11 people were being treated for gunshot wounds and two male victims died at the hospital, police said.

Others were injured attempting to flee, with at least two people suffering broken bones by jumping out of the building's windows, authorities said. Arriving officers reported hearing shots in the area and seeing several young people fleeing the area on foot and in vehicles, police said.

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside and several more were fired outside. Shell casings from rifles and pistols were found at the scene, Pittsburgh police commander John Fisher told WTAE-TV. Police are processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes spanning a few blocks around the shooting scene, police said.

You have alcohol, you have underage people here and you have guns that's a deadly combination at any type of an event, and the end result is it's a tragedy, Fisher told WPXI-TV.

The names of the two youths who died weren't immediately released. No arrests were immediately reported and police didn't immediately release information about any suspects.

