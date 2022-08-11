France bestows Shashi Tharoor with its highest honour

Paris: The French government on Thursday bestowed Shashi Tharoor, a Congress MP from India, the Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur, its highest civilian honour.

The National Order of the Legion of Honour, formerly the Royal Order of the Legion of Honour, is the highest French order of merit, both military and civil. Established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, it has been retained by all later French governments and régimes.

“As one who cherishes our relations with France, loves the language and admires the culture, I am honoured to be recognized in this way. My gratitude & appreciation to those who have seen fit to award me this distinction,” Tharoor tweeted on learning the news.

The honour will be conferred on him when any one of the French ministers visits India.

In 2010, Shashi Tharoor received an honour from the Spanish Government, the ‘Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Charles III’, established by the King of Spain Charles III to reward people for their actions benefiting the country and the Crown.