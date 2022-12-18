Kettering murders: Saju charged with triple homicide, to appear in court tomorrow

London: Chelevalan Saju (52), the prime suspect in the muder of his wife Anju Ashok (35) and two minor children, has been charged with three counts of murder and will appear in court on Monday.

He was charged by Northamptonshire Police on Saturday night with the murder of Anju, six-year-old Jeeva and four-year-old Jhanvi. The police also confirmed the cause of death for all three victims as asphyxiation.

Saju is a Kannur native, while Anju belongs to Ithipuzha in Vikom. Anju had joined Kettering General Hospital at Northamptonshire as a staff nurse in 2021.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the family of Anju, Jeeva and Janvi, who we are determined to seek justice for,” said Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, the senior investigating officer in the case.

Anju and Saju had taken their children to the UK this June. Photo: Special arrangement

“Incidents of this nature are incredibly distressing, and I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who responded to the 999 call on Thursday, or has been involved with the subsequent investigation, for the professionalism and respect they have shown,” he said.

“ I also want to thank the local community as we know how upsetting it is for an incident of this nature to take place. We will continue to have members of our Neighbourhood Policing Team on patrol in the area and I urge anyone with any concerns to please speak to them,” he added.

Saju is expected to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court, where he would be remanded to judicial custody. He was arrested by Northamptonshire Police officers when they were called to his address in Kettering on Thursday morning and the three victims were discovered with serious injuries.

The murders came to light when Anju did not turn up for duty at the General Hospital on Thursday. The police said the crime was reported at 11.15 am (4.45 pm IST) on Thursday.

Anju (40) with her children Jeeva (6) and Jhanvi (4). Photo: Special arrangement

The woman and her children were found with serious injuries in their house at Petherton Court in Kettering, around 140km from London, police said.

Forensic post-mortem examinations have taken place at Leicester Royal Infirmary, where it was concluded all three died as a result of asphyxiation, the statement added.

Anju worked as a nurse in the orthopaedic department of Kettering Hospital, which has paid tributes to its committed and compassionate staffer.

Sarah Powell, head teacher at Kettering Park Infant Academy where the two children went to school, said they were "devastated" by the news of the deaths.

Tributes have continued to pour in for the deceased, with flowers and notes left near the family's home in Kettering.

