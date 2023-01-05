Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolts Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Thursday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).The quake struck at a depth of 189 km (117 miles) , GFZ

said.

Strong shaking was felt in the Afghan capital Kabul, while the quake was also felt in Islamabad, parts of northwestern Pakistan and in New Delhi around 8pm.

No reports of damage or injuries are available yet.



Similar tremors were felt in Delhi on November 12, 2022 and January 1, this year.

(Details awaited)