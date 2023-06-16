Malayali youth stabbed to death by Keralite room-mate in London

London: A Malayali was stabbed to death by another Keralite in London on Friday.

The deceased is Panampilly Nagar native Aravind Sasikumar, 37. His roommate, a 20-year-old, also from Kerala, has been taken into custody.

According to reports, Aravind was stabbed by his roommate following a quarrel at a house they shared with three others on Southampton Way at Peckham in southeast London.

The local police received a call requesting medical assistance at 1.36 am on Friday. The paramedical team could not resuscitate Aravind who was severely wounded in the stabbing.

Two other Malayalis, who allegedly witnessed the crime and had sought refuge at a nearby shop, have also been taken into custody as part of the probe.

Aravind, who was unmarried, had been residing in Britain for the last ten years. He reached the country on a student visa.

Last December, a Malayali man murdered his wife and two children at Kettering in the UK.