Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Malayali youth stabbed to death by Keralite room-mate in London

Tomy Vattavanal
Published: June 16, 2023 09:07 PM IST
Aravind Sasikumar, 37, the victim.
Topic | World

London: A Malayali was stabbed to death by another Keralite in London on Friday.

The deceased is Panampilly Nagar native Aravind Sasikumar, 37. His roommate, a 20-year-old, also from Kerala, has been taken into custody.

According to reports, Aravind was stabbed by his roommate following a quarrel at a house they shared with three others on Southampton Way at Peckham in southeast London.

RELATED ARTICLES

The local police received a call requesting medical assistance at 1.36 am on Friday. The paramedical team could not resuscitate Aravind who was severely wounded in the stabbing.

Two other Malayalis, who allegedly witnessed the crime and had sought refuge at a nearby shop, have also been taken into custody as part of the probe.

Aravind, who was unmarried, had been residing in Britain for the last ten years. He reached the country on a student visa.

Last December, a Malayali man murdered his wife and two children at Kettering in the UK.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.