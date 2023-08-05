Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits parts of Pakistan

PTI
Published: August 05, 2023 11:07 PM IST
AFGHANISTAN-QUAKE/PAKISTAN
People stand in the street after eateries were vacated following an earthquake in Peshawar, Pakistan on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Topic | World

Islamabad: An earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan on Saturday with no loss of life or property reported so far.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre here, the epicentre of the earthquake was reported near Tajikistan and Afghanistan border in the Hindukush mountain range.

The depth of the quake was 196 kilometres and the tremor was felt at Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and other cities.

RELATED ARTICLES

Residents reportedly rushed out of their homes in panic following the tremor. However, no damages or casualties have been reported so far.

Pakistan is often hit by earthquakes of varying intensity.

The deadliest 2005 earthquake near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir left more than 74,000 people dead.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.