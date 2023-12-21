Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

X down for users globally

Reuters
Published: December 21, 2023 12:53 PM IST
Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, said on Tuesday (October 18) it will test a new subscription model under which it will charge a $1 annual fee for basic features. Photo: Reuters
Topic | World

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and X Pro (formerly TweetDeck) suffered outages globally early Thursday, said Downdetector.com. Users on X were unable to view posts on the social media site with a message that said "Welcome to X!"

Users encountered loading issues on X Pro with a message that said "Waiting for posts."Over 47,000 US users faced access issues with X and X Pro, according to Downdetector data.

Downdetector is an online platform that tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.