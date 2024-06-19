Kuwait fire: 3 Indians, 4 Egyptians detained on manslaughter, negligence charges

Dubai/Kuwait City: Three Indians, four Egyptians and a Kuwaiti national have been detained in connection with the devastating fire that killed 50 people, including 46 Indians, in the southern Ahmadi Governorate in the Gulf Kingdom, a media report said on Wednesday. The defendants have been charged with manslaughter and negligence, the report added.

The massive fire which occurred at a six-storey building in the city of Mangaf on July 12 was caused by an electrical short circuit in the guard's room on the ground floor. The building was home to 196 migrant workers, mostly Indians.

"The Public Prosecution has ordered the detention of a Kuwaiti national, three Indian nationals, and four Egyptian nationals for two weeks in connection with the Al-Mangaf building fire case," English language daily Arab Times reported without identifying their names.

On the orders of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the victims' families will receive compensation amounting to USD 15,000 each (Rs 12.5 lakh), the paper reported. Citing government sources, the newspaper said the compensation payments will be processed and delivered to the victims' embassies.

Forty-six deceased were Indians while three others were Filipinos. The identity of one of the victims has not been established. The concerned embassies will ensure that the funds are distributed to the families of those affected by the fire, expediting the process and ensuring that the assistance reaches the victims' families promptly and efficiently.

Kuwait's public prosecutor has launched an investigation into the incident. The probe aims to uncover the circumstances behind the incident, and what might have triggered the deadly fire, the public prosecutor said on X.