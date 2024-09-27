Malayalam
Israeli airstrike kills Hezbollah drone unit chief

AFP
Published: September 27, 2024 02:11 PM IST
ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-LEBANON
Smokes rise, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Tyre, southern Lebanon September 23, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Topic | World

An Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Thursday killed Mohammed Srur, the head of Hezbollah's drone unit, according to statements from both the militant group and the Israeli military. 

The Israeli military earlier said in a statement that its fighter jets had "targeted and eliminated" Srur, identifying him as "the commander of Hezbollah's air unit". It was the fourth attack in a week targeting Hezbollah commanders in the densely populated area, one of the group's strongholds.

Lebanon's health ministry said in a statement that two people were killed in the attack and 15 wounded, "including a woman in critical condition". Srur studied mathematics and was among a number of top advisers sent by Hezbollah to Yemen to train the country's Huthi rebels, who are also backed by Iran, a source close to Hezbollah said.

Lebanon's official National News Agency said "three missiles" targeted "a residential apartment in a 10-storey building". An AFP photographer said the target of the strike was close to the building where the head of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, Ibrahim Aqil, and other commanders were killed in a strike last Friday. Lebanon's health ministry said that the strike killed 55 people, including seven children.

