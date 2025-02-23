Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that freeing Palestinian prisoners under the Gaza ceasefire deal will be delayed until Hamas ends its "humiliating ceremonies" while releasing Israeli hostages.

Since the ceasefire came into effect on January 19, Hamas has released 25 Israeli hostages in well-rehearsed handovers, with masked militants parading the captives on stage and forcing them to wave at Gazans gathered to watch.

In their seventh scheduled prisoner-hostage swap, Hamas released six Israeli captives on Saturday while Israel delayed releasing Palestinian prisoners. The Palestinian militant group called the move a "blatant violation" of the truce deal.

Israel was expected to release more than 600 Palestinian prisoners.

"In light of Hamas' repeated violations, including the disgraceful ceremonies that dishonour our hostages and the cynical use of hostages for propaganda, it has been decided to delay the release of terrorists that was planned until the release of the next hostages is ensured, without the humiliating ceremonies", Netanyahu's office said in a statement on Sunday.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank and in the Gaza Strip, families had waited for hours on Saturday for their loved ones to be released from Israeli custody in exchange for the six Israelis returning home.

"Waiting is very difficult," said Shireen al-Hamamreh, whose brother was due for release.

"We are patient and will remain stronger than the occupier, God willing," she told AFP in the West Bank city of Ramallah.