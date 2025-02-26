US President Donald Trump's official social media accounts posted an apparently AI-generated video depicting war-ravaged Gaza rebuilt into a seaside resort, replete with a towering golden statue of himself.

The video, which racked up more than 15 million views on Instagram and was shared thousands of times on Trump's Truth Social network by Wednesday morning, prompted some commenters to question whether the president's accounts had been hacked. The 33-second clip remained on Trump's accounts without denial or retraction hours after it was first posted.

The video "Gaza 2025 What's Next?" opens with people on a rubble-strewn street emerging from a tunnel onto a beach with palm trees and yachts.

Trump has floated the idea of a US takeover of Gaza, under which its Palestinian population would be relocated -- a proposal met with global condemnation. He later appeared to soften his plan, saying he was only recommending the idea and conceding that the leaders of Jordan and Egypt -- the proposed destinations for relocated Gazans -- had rejected any effort to move Palestinians against their will.

In the social media clip, the soundtrack includes lyrics such as "Donald's coming to set you free, bringing the light for all to see" and "Feast and dance, the deal is done, Trump Gaza number one".

Seemingly AI-generated renditions of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sip cocktails in swimsuits by a pool, while other shots show what appears to be Elon Musk dancing under a shower of cash on the beach. A larger-than-life golden statue of Trump is also featured.

Social media users reacted with both support and criticism, but many questioned whether Trump himself had posted the montage.

More than 15 months of war, triggered by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, have left much of the Gaza Strip in ruins and most of its population displaced from their homes.

In Gaza, people who watched the video were in disbelief. "This video of Trump is full of fallacies and shows a lack of cultural awareness... Gaza won't become a tourist spot like Italy or Spain," said Nasser Abu Hadaid, a 60-year-old resident of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

"What I know about Trump is that he is a strange but bold president who does what he says he will do. What matters to him is money and investments -- there is no humanity," said Manal Abu Seif, a 23-year-old lawyer in Gaza City. "Gaza needs freedom, open border crossings and jobs for young people, and is not a playground for tourism and investment," she added.

UN estimates have put the cost of reconstruction at more than $53 billion.

A fragile ceasefire, in effect since January 19, has allowed an increase in humanitarian aid into Gaza, though Hamas has accused Israel of blocking the entry of some essential supplies.